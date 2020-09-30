Hope RCMP Searching for Missing 17 Year Old Jada Margaret Ann Charlie-Carlson

Hope – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Jada Margaret Ann Charlie-Carlson, 17, of Hope. Ms. Charlie-Carlson was last seen on September 28, 2020 in the 61000-block of Lougheed Highway.

Jada Margaret Ann Charlie-Carlson description:

Indigenous female;

Height: 160 cm (5’03);

Weight: 54 kg (119 lbs);

Hair: brown;

Eyes: brown.

As investigators continue to search for Ms. Charlie-Carlson, they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Police and family are concerned for Jada’s well-being, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Hope RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jada Margaret Ann Charlie-Carlson to contact police at 604-869-7750 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

