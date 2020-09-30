APD Needs Dash Cam Footage of Hit and Run at West Oaks Mall – 59 Year Old Man in Critical/Stable Condition

Abbotsford – On Tuesday evening (Sept. 29, 2020 at 7:05PM) , Abbotsford Emergency Services were called to West Oaks Mall for the report of a hit and run involving a 59-year-oldpedestrian.

The vehicle involved was seen briefly stopping before leaving the scene.The pedestrian is currently in critical but stable condition in hospital.

AbbyPD is asking for the driver of the vehicle, who is aware of what occurred, to do the right thing and come forward and speak with the investigators.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, who stopped to render assistance, or who may have dash cam video of the West Oaks Mall parking lot between 6:50 pm and 7:10 pm on September 29th, is asked to contact AbbyPD at 604-859-5225orto text the Department at 22973 (abbypd).

AbbyPD file 2020-38957