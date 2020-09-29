Two Students from Chilliwack Schools, McCammon and AD Rundle – Test For COVID – Superintendent Upset with Twitter Postings – Fraser Health Will Handle Info

Chilliwack – Letters to parents to McCammon Traditional Elementary School and AD Rundle made their way to social media, stating that COVID-19 cases were present in their schools.

In clarification, the students tested positive, the schools are free and clear.

“Strict protocols” are in place from these form letters.

Ironically, Fraser Health has yet to issue a statement.

Former VSB School Chair Patti Bacchus posted one of those letters.

From the Chilliwack School Board, Rohan Arul-pragasam Interim School Superintendent: We have been made aware of concerns in our school community regarding the presence of COVID-19. At this time, Fraser Health has confirmed that there is no onsite school exposure to COVID-19. We continue to work closely with Fraser Health to ensure timely and accurate communication regarding confirmed cases in our schools.The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remain our highest priority. Please be reassured that our schools will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

Arul was upset with media outlets for posting the Twitter posted letters.

Hearing of COVID exposure at Chilliwack's McCammon Elementary. This notice went out last night. Stay safe everyone. #bced pic.twitter.com/LKztFqsYNL — Patti Bacchus (@pattibacchus) September 28, 2020

Another posting is from BC School Covid Tracker