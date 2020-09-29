CEPCO Launches Online Community Profile

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) has launched a new interactive online community profile to assist businesses with their decision-making process.

This exciting new community profile tool can be found on CEPCO’s website: www.businessinchilliwack.com. This website, along with www.lifeinchilliwack.com, serve as a comprehensive source of community information for attracting business investment as well as new residents and workforce for local businesses.

The new community profile has been designed as a portal to research and compare community information in a user-friendly and interactive way. The community profile includes real-time information on demographics, economics, labour and industry, infrastructure, development, and amenities.