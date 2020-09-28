School Trustee Preet Rai is NDP Candidate for Abbotsford West

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Board of Education school trustee Preet Rai was acclaimed as the BC NDP candidate in Abbotsford West for the upcoming election.

BIO

Having lived in Abbotsford for over two decades, Rai is involved in the local community serving on various boards. For example, he previously served on the Canuck Place Campaign Executive Committee for the fundraising of the new Canuck Place Hospice being built in Abbotsford.

Rai said some of the top issues he is hearing from the residents of Abbotsford West include transportation, improved seniors care and accessible healthcare.

“The pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty and many British Columbians are worried about their future,” Rai added. “But Andrew Wilkinson and the BC Liberals want to give tax cuts for the wealthy. This means less money for the services we rely on—like healthcare. Under a Horgan government, we will be investing to improve care for people.”

Rai lives in Abbotsford with his wife Rapinder and his three children, Amar, Jasleen and Inder.