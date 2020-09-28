Fraser Health Opens COVID-19 Test Centre in Hope

Hope/Surrey – Fraser Health has opened a new COVID-19 test collection centre in Hope that will meet the needs of the community by providing timely access to COVID-19 testing for those who are experiencing symptoms.

Located at 1275 – 7th Avenue in Hope, this new service will be located in the administration area at Fraser Canyon Hospital. This centre will operate using a drive-up and walk-in model, and will conduct as many as 30 COVID-19 tests daily. Weather permitting, drive-up test collection services will be provided at eight dedicated parking stalls near the entrance to the administration area. Walk-in service for people without vehicles will also be provided indoors by entering through the separate entrance to the administration area. On inclement weather days, only walk-in service will be provided. The centre will be open Monday to Friday from 12:00 pm to 3:30 pm.

Walk-in and drive-up testing is now available and an online booking tool can be used to secure appointment times. While testing without an appointment will be accommodated as space allows, people are now encouraged to book appointments online.

In partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice and local municipalities, Fraser Health supports 11 COVID-19 test collection centres across the region. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about assessment and testing centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

Help spread the word about COVID-19 by:

• Visiting out website at fraserhealth.ca/covid19 for information you can trust about COVID-19.

• Posting and sharing English language as well as translated COVID-19-related materials in Punjabi, Hindi, Farsi, Simplified Chinese and Korean.

• Share’s BC online COVID-19 assessment tool.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.