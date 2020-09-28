1st Ever Gratitude & Appreciation Summit – Helping Non Profits, Saturday October 3 (Virtual)

Vancouver – The first annual Gratitude & Appreciation Summit will make its debut as a virtual event on Saturday, October 3. A portion of the proceeds from this event will support and recognize some key community nonprofit organizations – it’s all about giving back to people.

Speaker line-up includes, local athlete, author and influencer Angus Reid, incredible empowering ladies, Diane Rolston & Cheryl Bishop, CEO Adrian Starks of Champion Up, and a local 14 year old author Nathan McTaggart who was inspired to write books on superheroes that inspired him. There will be a line up of 12 inspiring personalities in total from across this continent; all with a similar vision, G.A.S.

“We are extremely excited for this year’s inaugural event,” said Co-Founder Jeanette Martin. “I had a vision and our journey began on April 2019. This event has become our life’s mission.” “It’s all about the Human Connection and creating kindness in the world and putting that into action”, says Co-Founder Kathy Fester. “This event is one of a kind and promises to be enlightening and educational for all.”

G.A.S. will be online and open to attendees from all around the globe. A highly anticipated event for this unprecedented time is just what the world needs right now. Everyone is welcome to attend this one of a kind event.

For more information about the Gratitude & Appreciation Summit, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.gasummit.com or follow us on social media.