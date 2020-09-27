RCMP Searching for Missing Mission Man- May Be In Abbotsford – Kevin Hewko

Mission/Abbotsford – Mission RCMP need your help to locate missing person Kevin HEWKO. HEWKO was last seen in Mission on September 20, 2020 but may be in the Abbotsford area.

HEWKO is described as:

Indigenous male, 32 years of age;

5’11” tall, 180lbs;

Brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of HEWKO, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.