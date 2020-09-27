Kent Celebration 125 Podcast – Memories Minute: Clem Seymour, Retired Seabird Island Chief, with His Recollections (VIDEO)

Kent/Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – In this excerpt from the much longer Celebration 125 podcast, Clem Seymour tells us of his youth, growing up on Seabird Island and experiences in the Agassiz-Harrison Valley. For the complete interview go to Celebration 125: Podcast with Clem Seymour on YouTube or to the Facebook page, Celebration 125: District of Kent for this and many other podcasts celebrating the 125th-anniversary of the District of Kent. Thank you for your support in this non-profit project.