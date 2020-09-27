Disability Advocate Kelli Paddon Now NDP Candidate in Chilliwack-Kent – Running Against Throness

Chilliwack – Advocate for individuals with developmental disabilities and former instructor at UFV Kelli Paddon was acclaimed as the BC NDP candidate for Chilliwack-Kent.

She will be up against Liberal incumbent MLA Laurie Throness.

Paddon vows to bring the pressing issues of Chilliwack-Kent residents to Victoria, fighting for improved healthcare and an economic recovery that includes everyday people.

NDP/Kelli Paddon

“This election is about who you trust to look out for you and your family as our economy recovers from COVID-19,” Paddon said. “For years, the BC Liberals gave tax breaks to the wealthy while cutting the vital services that British Columbians rely on. As someone who works with vulnerable populations, I have seen how that hurts our community. That’s why we need to continue to move forward with John Horgan and I’m proud to be part of the team.”

“Horgan’s record shows you whose side he is on – the side of everyday people,” Paddon added. “Eliminating MSPs and bridge tolls, 4,200 new teachers and slashing wait-times for MRIs, John Horgan and the BC NDP are looking out for everyone, not just those at the top.”

Paddon lives in Lindell Beach with her partner Drew and kids, Nic and Rory.