Chilliwack School Board Sept 29 Meeting – Update Strategic Plan, Enrollment and Safe Return To Class Report

Chilliwack – This Tuesday’s (September 29) meeting of the Chilliwack School Board will be chock full of interest for parents.

First:

Al Van Tassel will provide a presentation on the Operations Summer Maintenance Activities (listed below) as it relates to the Strategic Plan and the following priority.

Disabled Access

•Chilliwack Middle•Mount Slesse MiddleElectrical System Upgrades•GW Graham Secondary•Cheam Elementary•Sardis Elementary•Sardis Secondary •Watson Elementary

Facility Upgrades •AD Rundle Middle•Central Elementary•Education Centre (Kwiyeqel Secondary)•McCammon Elementary•Robertson Elementary•Sardis Secondary•Tyson Elementary•Unsworth Elementary•Vedder Middle•Vedder Elementary

Health and Safety Upgrades •Robertson Elementary•Central Elementary•Sardis Elementary

Loss Prevention•Sardis Secondary•AD Rundle Middle

Mechanical Upgrades•Chilliwack Middle•Robertson Elementary•F.G. Leary Elementary

Roof Replacement•Cultus Lake Elementary•Sardis Secondary•F.G. Leary Elementary

Site Upgrades•Rosedale Traditional•Evans Elementary•Little Mountain Elementary

Technology Infrastructure Upgrades•Bernard Elementary•Central Elementary•East Chilliwack•AD Rundle Middle

Second:

Interim Superintendent Rohan Arul-pragasam will present an enrollment report as of September 28, 2020.

Third:

Two new funding sources were announced recently to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal Safe Return to Class Funding

Provincial Safe Return to School Grant

The Regular Board Meeting Agenda Package has been posted on the school district website:

https://sd33.bc.ca/2020-2021

NOTICE – 2020/2021 BOARD MEETINGS

Given the requirement for physical distance during the COVID-19 pandemic, Board of Education meetings will be held as follows:

The Board of Education, Interim Superintendent and Secretary Treasurer will meet in person in the boardroom at the School District Office.

Due to the small size of the boardroom, members of the public and additional staff presenters must join the board meeting remotely via Zoom Webinar.

Members of the public must register for the Zoom Webinar in order to watch the meeting in real time. Questions and comments may be typed into the Q and A function during the public participation portions of the agenda.

Meetings will be recorded and posted online the day following the meeting.

For the September 29, 2020 Board of Education meeting, please register here in order to watch and participate.