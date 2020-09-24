Chilliwack RCMP Arrest Arson Suspect – Truck Fire at Garden Drive and Charles Street

Chilliwack – RCMP arrested one person during the police investigation of a burning truck.

The investigation initiated around 8AM September 17, 2020 when Chilliwack RCMP received reports that two men were seen fleeing from a truck fire at Garden Drive and Charles Street. Frontline officers and Chilliwack Fire Department immediately arrived at the scene where fire fighters extinguished the blaze.

As police collected evidence in their investigation officers disseminated descriptions of the men to Chilliwack RCMP and Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS) support teams cordoning off the area while searching for the suspects.

RCMP pursued reports from citizens together with sightings by officers of the two suspects across surrounding neighbourhoods for approximately one hour until IPDS located and arrested one suspect in the 46000-block of Hundall Crescent.

A 26-year-old man from Chilliwack remains in custody on an unrelated warrant of arrest.

Police did not locate the second suspect described as a Caucasian man approximately 193 cm (6’4) tall, weighing 100 kgs (220 lbs.), wearing red shoes, black hoodie and dark blue jeans.

Following a review of evidence gathered all circumstances of the investigation are to be forwarded in a report by the RCMP to the BC Prosecution Service for their assessment of criminal charges.

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

