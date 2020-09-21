Chilliwack Fire – Townhouse Fire – 8000 Block of Nowell Street

Chilliwack – On Monday afternoon (@12:30PM) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire in the 8000 block of Nowell Street.

Firefighters responded from Halls 1, 4, and 6. Upon arrival, fire crews saw black smoke from the 3rd floor window. Crews entered the townhouse unit and discovered fire in the kitchen above a stovetop. Fire damage was contained to the stove and kitchen cabinet area. The unit sustained major smoke damage throughout. There was some minor smoke damage in the adjacent townhouse.

No one was hurt.

The occupants of the home were away at the time of the fire and the home’s smoke alarms were credited with alerting nearby neighbour’s of the fire. The neighbour quickly called 911, proceeded to enter the front door and helped with the evacuation of two dogs that were just inside the front door. Dogs were not hurt in the fire. Fire cause is accidental.

The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind the public, that working smoke alarms provide an early warning of a fire, giving people additional escape time. Test your smoke alarms once per month by pushing the test button.

Chilliwack Fire Dept., also would like to take this opportunity to remind residents of Fire Prevention Week Oct. 4 – 10th. This year’s campaign is Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen”. For more information on Kitchen Fire Safety and Fire Prevention Week, please visit our website at www.chilliwack.com