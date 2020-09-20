Supports Extended for Youth Aging Out of Care

Victoria/Fraser Valley – – Youth in government care will be able to stay where they are and those who have recently aged out of care will receive extra support, as government extends and builds on COVID-19 emergency measures.

Government first announced emergency measures in March with a June 30, 2020, expiry date. In June, government extended the measures until Sept. 30, 2020.

“This pandemic is not over. I want youth in care to be assured that they will be able to continue receiving the supports they count on and won’t have the added stress of aging out during these challenging times,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Children and Family Development

To ensure youth who are set to age out of care continue to have a safe place to stay during the pandemic, youth currently living in foster care, contracted residential agencies or with relatives through the extended family program, will be able to stay in their placements past their 19th birthday- and youth on Independent Living Agreements and Youth Agreements will continue to receive financial support past their 19th birthday – until March 31, 2021.

For the next year, government will also maintain emergency measures that allow easier access to life-skills supports and rehabilitation supports through the Agreements with Young Adults (AYA) program.