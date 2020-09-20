Louis De Jagger In The Race – Candidate For Metis Nation BC Election – Vote Tally Made Public Monday September 21

Chilliwack – Back in June, local candidate-nominee Louis De Jaeger announced his intention to run for Region 2 Director of Metis Nation British Columbia (MNBC).

The Metis BC election date was September 10 and voting was by mail-in-ballot.

The final vote is expected to be announced on Monday September 21.

He is best known locally for establishing his award- winning Bravo Restaurant & Lounge in downtown Chilliwack winning numerous wine list and dining awards from 2004 to the sale of his restaurant in 2016.

Announcing that decision to run on his Facebook Candidate Page, Louis De Jaeger for Region 2 Director, De Jaeger is best known for his run in the 2015 Federal Election in Chilliwack-Hope for the Liberal Party of Canada in which he increased the Liberal voter share from 11% in 2011 to 34% in 2015.

De Jaeger was also a candidate in the 2018 Chilliwack Municipal election in which he finished 810 votes shy to secure a seat on Chilliwack City Council.

De Jaeger was also a pioneer in helping establish the Sto:lo Business Association, Canada’s first independent Indigenous Business Association.

De Jaeger released his Campaign Platform based on his strong Business Acumen and his social and Community involvement in Chilliwack. Metis Nation BC is moving toward self-governance and this election is probably one of the most important in the history of its incorporation in 1996.

Metis people have a long-time history in BC especially with their historic ties to the fur trade in Ft. Langley, Ft. Vancouver, Ft. Kamloops and Ft. Victoria.

There are 20,000 registered Metis in BC and another 70,000 that self-declare.

For information on election and eligibility to vote as a Metis citizen, contact www.chilliwackmetisassociation.ca

Louis De Jaeger’s campaign page: https://www.facebook.com/Metismania2020/?modal=admin_todo_tour