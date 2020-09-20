Kent Celebration 125 Podcast – Milton Morrow. Born and raised in Agassiz, BC. Worked for the CPR (VIDEO)

Kent/Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – Kent Celebration 125 Podcast – Milton Morrow. Born and raised in Agassiz, BC. Worked for the CPR.

Mr. Morrow, a longtime resident, tells a childhood story of the trains and a family struggle during a snowy winter in Agassiz and Seabird Island. He worked for many years with the CPR and to hear his complete story, as this podcast is an excerpt from that, go to YouTube and Celebration 125: Podcast with Milton Morrow or see the Facebook page under Celebration 125: District of Kent and see all the podcasts so far. Thanks for your support in this non-profit project.