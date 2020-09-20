AbbyPD Investigating Saturday Night Shots Fired Call into an Unoccupied Vehicle

Abbotsford – Late Saturday night ( Sept 19 2020, at 11:35PM), Abbotsford Police were called to the area of Firhill Drive and Upper Maclure Road for the sound of gun shots. Police located an unoccupied vehicle parked in the 31000 block of Upper Maclure Rd with gun shotdamage. Fortunately, no one was injured, and it does not appear at this time that the vehicle had been occupied.

Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation and are seeking anyone who may have observed anything suspicious in the area or who has security camera or dash cam footage between 10:30 pm and midnight on Sept 19, 2020.

If you are a witness or you have any information about this incident, please contact the Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225. AbbyPD file 20-37469