viaSport, Province Celebrating British Columbia and National Coaches Week – September 19 to 27 – Valley Stats – Post Pics of Your Coach, Win $1000!

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – viaSport and the Province are celebrating British Columbia and National Coaches Week from September 19 to 27 to recognize coaches across the province for their outstanding commitment to sport and to their communities.

The Fraser Valley have 66,225 participants who are members (in 2018-2019) for a provincial sport org, including disability sport organizations. The sports with the most membership in the area were Soccer, Hockey, Gymnastics, Lacrosse, Equestrian, Golf, and Softball.

The Fraser Valley has approximately 3,108 participants in coaching courses along with approximately 369 sport clubs, associations, leagues, etc.

During Coaches Week, sport participants and parents have the opportunity to recognize coaches for the role they play by saying, #ThanksBCcoach through viaSport’s upcoming social media contest. One lucky coach will win $1000 – $500 for their club and $500 for themselves.

Until September 27, viaSport is encouraging the sport community to post a photo and a caption highlighting their coach. On September 30, one eligible coach will win the cash prize and be featured province-wide on viaSport’s digital channels. Visit www.viasport.ca/coachesweek for contest details and how to enter.

“Coaches are community leaders and role models who inspire passion for sport and physical activity,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “Quality sport experiences begin with coaches that help athletes build confidence, self-esteem and learn essential life lessons through participation in sport. I value the role coaches played in my life and this week is a great opportunity to celebrate the tremendous positive impact coaches have on athletes and communities across B.C.”

As the organization responsible for coach education in B.C., viaSport supports the delivery of the National Coaching Certification Program (NCCP), where coaches in the province have the opportunity to further their training and skills to best support their athletes and foster positive sport experiences.