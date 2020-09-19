Province’s $1.5-million Local Sport Relief Fund Available To Clubs Affected By COVID – Chilliwack FC Will Apply

Fraser Valley/Victoria – Community-based sports groups facing the risk of closing are encouraged to apply for support from the Province’s $1.5-million Local Sport Relief Fund.

Many local sport organizations are facing extreme financial pressure and risk of insolvency due to the absence of registration fees, event revenues and sponsorships. People in the sport community have felt the effects of COVID-19 profoundly, and many will see reduced access without provincial funding support.

Andrea Laycock with Chilliwack FC was quick to take to Social Media stating her organization will apply and encouraged others to do the same.

For information about the application and guidelines of the Local Sport Relief Fund, visit:

https://www.viasport.ca/grant/local-sport-relief-fund

“For many athletes and families, local sport organizations provide the important physical, mental and social benefits sports offer, which we need more than ever,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “This funding will help local organizations so they can continue to support children, families and our communities with healthy activities.”

The fund will help local sport clubs and organizations pay bills, society dues, salaries and/or maintenance fees while weathering the impacts of the pandemic, helping them to plan for an eventual full return to sport. The application process is open until October 16, 2020.