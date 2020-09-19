musica intima – A Safe Way for Audiences to Experience Live Performing Arts (VIDEOS)

Coast Salish Territories/Fraser Valley — musica intima, a 12-member professional vocal ensemble, has created a safe way for audiences to experience live performing arts this fall by coupling digital broadcasts with the possibility for limited in-person tickets should British Columbia’s public health guidelines remain as they are today.

Vocalists will perform concerts, together, in venues that allow for proper physical distancing requirements to be respected and for hygiene and ventilation measures to be implemented. Venues include St. James Community Square, Celebration Hall at Mountain View Cemetery, Heritage Hall and Christ Church Cathedral. These performances will be live streamed or recorded, edited and then broadcast digitally.

Depending on the size of the venue, there will be up to 50 in-person tickets available if public health guidelines continue as they are right now. In-person tickets will be available to individuals who are subscribers to the season of five digital concerts, and each ticket includes a charitable tax receipt. Seating arrangements at the venues will be curated to ensure proper physical distancing between performers and other audience members.

The upcoming season begins on October 30. It rolls the rich harmonies of contemporary choral music, the daring sounds of new music, and the swing of vocal jazz into experiences that explore the boundaries of what is possible with vocal music.

October 30. The Spirit’s Dwelling touches on all the depths of all souls and spiritual life. Vocalists perform at Mountain View Cemetery’s Celebration Hall, alongside bass and marimba players.

The Spirit’s Dwelling touches on all the depths of all souls and spiritual life. Vocalists perform at Mountain View Cemetery’s Celebration Hall, alongside bass and marimba players. December 19. Ceremony of Carols is Britten’s masterpiece with harpist Janelle Nadeau, alongside seasonal favorites and music with Medieval influences at Christ Church Cathedral. ** In-person tickets may be available *

Ceremony of Carols is Britten’s masterpiece with harpist Janelle Nadeau, alongside seasonal favorites and music with Medieval influences at Christ Church Cathedral. ** In-person tickets may be available * December 22. Ding Dong! highlights the sassier side of holiday music with in-house arrangements of songs from The Pogues, The Pretenders, Ingrid Michaelson, and Corb Lund, with an instrumental jazz trio that accompanies vocalists.

Ding Dong! highlights the sassier side of holiday music with in-house arrangements of songs from The Pogues, The Pretenders, Ingrid Michaelson, and Corb Lund, with an instrumental jazz trio that accompanies vocalists. April 30. The Beginning of Song features a unique canon of contemporary Canadian music performed at St. Philip’s Church. ** In-person tickets may be available *

The Beginning of Song features a unique canon of contemporary Canadian music performed at St. Philip’s Church. ** In-person tickets may be available * May 28. Morning Walks enters the space between jazz and classical music at Main Street’s Heritage Hall. ** In-person tickets may be available *