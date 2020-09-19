BC Restart Funding to Support Transit Services

Victoria/Ottawa/Fraser Valley – TransLink, BC Transit and BC Ferries will share more than $1 billion under the federal/provincial Safe Restart Agreement announced earlier this summer, cost-shared 50-50 by both Federal and Provincial governments.

The Safe Restart Agreement will see TransLink, BC Transit and BC Ferries receive one-time operating funding relief. This will protect service levels across the province and ensure services remain affordable as part of BC’s Restart Plan. TransLink will receive $644 million, BC Transit will receive $86 million and BC Ferries will receive $308 million. Funding provided to BC Transit will be used to support municipal partners who receive fare revenue as part of the provincial-municipal partnership to deliver BC Transit services throughout the province.

Transportation agencies’ Safe Restart funding

TransLink:

TransLink serves 2.5 million people in Metro Vancouver and works in partnership with the region’s 21 municipalities, Electoral Area ‘A’ and the Tsawwassen First Nation.

In early April 2020, TransLink ridership had dropped by 83%.

One-time federal/provincial Safe Restart funding of $644 million will help close TransLink’s projected COVID-19 related operating funding gap in 2020 and 2021.

This funding will also offset additional revenue losses by keeping fares as low as possible for transit users during pandemic recovery.

Safe Restart funding will also help ensure that TransLink has sufficient operating and financing resources to help manage any further negative developments in the near term.

BC Transit:

BC Transit serves 1.8 million people in over 130 communities outside Metro Vancouver and works in partnership with 58 different local government partners.

In early April 2020, BC Transit ridership levels throughout the province had dropped by an average of 75%.

One-time federal/provincial Safe Restart funding of $86 million will help close a projected COVID-19 related operating funding gap for BC Transit’s local government partners in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

This funding will also help ensure that local government partners are able to keep fares as low as possible for transit users during pandemic recovery.

Safe Restart funding will also help ensure that BC Transit has sufficient operating and financing resources to help manage any further negative developments in the near term.

BC Ferries: