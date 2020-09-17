UFV Wrestler Sanctioned for Four Years For Illegal Drug Use

Fraser Valley/ Ottawa – The Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) announced today that Jasonpreet Bains, a U SPORTS wrestling athlete affiliated with the University of the Fraser Valley, received a sanction of four years for an anti-doping rule violation. The athlete’s urine sample, collected during in-competition doping control on February 21, 2020, revealed the presence of dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, a prohibited anabolic agent.

In response to the CCES’s notification of the adverse analytical finding, Mr. Bains admitted the violation in a timely fashion (in accordance with Canadian Anti-Doping Program (CADP) rule 10.11.2), and a hearing was held to determine the sanction length. Arbitrator Jonathan Fidler confirmed the violation and imposed a sanction of four years ineligibility from sport, terminating April 2, 2024. During the sanction period, the athlete, who resides in Surrey, is ineligible to participate in any capacity with any sport signatory to the CADP, including training with teammates.

The full decision can be found at www.crdsc-sdrcc.ca.