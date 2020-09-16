Prostate Cancer BC & The Westcoast Motorcycle Ride to Live Raised $57K Across BC

Fraser Valley – The Prostate Cancer BC & The Westcoast Motorcycle Ride to Live is looked a little bit different because of COVID-19. Prostate Cancer BC & the Westcoast Motorcycle Ride to Live Committee produced a new twist for this year’s event. They opened up the event to Motorcycle Riders all across BC and are sending them on an epic adventure to “lost parks” of British Columbia in order to raise crucial funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer.

They were still able to raise over $57,000 and welcomed over 150 participants from all across BC.

From their media release:

We greatly appreciate your support. Your help brought participants near and far to our event and enhanced the overall experience. Without business like yours who are willing to help promote our event, we wouldn’t have been able to continue to do what we do.

You helped generate donations which in turn help make our support groups run efficiently, ensure that researchers have the equipment and funds to continue, and let us provide up to date information and guidance to anyone that needs it. We are very, very grateful for your support! Many thanks and we hope we can count on you again next year.

This is how it worked:

Each participant will receive riddles, from which you will choose 5 to decipher over a 2-week period. Each riddle will be describing a park location – ride your motorcycle there or go on a mini road trip with your family and take a selfie! Once you’ve taken 5 selfies, send them in and they will punch your virtual poker card. Top 3 poker hands win! And the top collectors will also be rewarded for their hard work and generosity in a virtual presentation on September 13th.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and by participating in the 2020 Ride to Live this September, you can help raise awareness and funds for men and their loved ones affected by prostate cancer.

All proceeds benefit Prostate Cancer BC and go towards support, awareness, and research of prostate cancer in British Columbia.