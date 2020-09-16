FV Abbotsford Library Shredding at Sevenoaks Fundraiser – Saturday September 26

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Libraries (FVRL) are holding what will probably be their ONLY fundraiser for 2020 on Saturday September 26th.

It’s called “Shredding at Sevenoaks” and this shred-a-thon will be in the parking lot at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre at the corner of Gladwin & South Fraser from 10am to 1pm.

BEST Shredding will have their mobile shredding truck there and all funds will go to support requests from all three libraries in Abbotsford.

Minimum donation of $10 for the 1st box or bag, then $5 for each additional box or bag.

Payment can be by cash, debit or credit card. It will be a drive-thru affair with COVID protocols in place.