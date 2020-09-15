UPDATE – Charges Laid in Shooting Incident at Cabela’s in Abbotsford – IIO Called In

Abbotsford – Just after 3:15M Friday afternoon, Abbotsford Police started an investigation into a serious incident at the 1818 McCallum Road, (Cabelas parking lot)McCallum Junction.

Police responded to a theft in progress from Cabela’s at 1818.

Two suspects exited the store and were challenged by the responding Abbotsford Police Officer. One suspect fled, the other suspect pepper sprayed the officer and then ran from the area, moments later that same suspect returned and sprayed the officer again and began physically assaulting that officer; at this point the officer discharged their firearm striking the suspect. Both suspects are in custody and the public is not in

any danger.



The Abbotsford Police Officer received injuries related to the pepper spray and confrontation and was transported to hospital for treatment. The suspect was also transported to hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and the public is asked to avoid McCallum Junction to allow investigators to conduct their work.

UPDATE –

The Abbotsford Police Department is updating the public to its on-going investigation of an assault of an Abbotsford Police Officer where shots were fired.

The suspects have been identified as Andrew Edmunds and John Moon. Both Moon and Edmunds have been charged with Theft, Disguise with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence, and Assault a Peace Officer with a Weapon. Moon was also charged with Possessing a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose. Moon is in police custody but is still in the hospital receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Both Moon and Edmunds have been remanded until September 14th, 2020.

The Abbotsford Police Officer has been released from hospital and is recovering at home.



Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation and verification by the IIO BC.

For more information about the IIO BC and media updates, you can visit its website at www.iiobc.ca.