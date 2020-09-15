RE-OPENED – Ann’s Treasures and Thrift Shoppe – Ann Davis Transition Society

Chilliwack – In 2015, the Ann Davis Transition Society announced the opening of Ann’s Treasures and Thrift Store located at 46230 Yale Road in Chilliwack.

In February of this year, they announced the re-opening after renovations.

Then COVID-19 hit and the doors were closed, again.

Good news, they’re open albeit on a smaller scale to start. COVID protocols are now in place.

The Thrift store is open Wednesday and Thursday from 10 AM to 4PM with the priority to help Ann Davis clients first, and then the public.

For over 5 years dedicated volunteers have worked to ensure the store remains open.

Ann Davis Transition Society provides education, prevention and support services to those affected by abuse or violence. It’s more than just the transition house and other housing options. They provide counseling services as well.

For more information contact Patti MacAhonic, Executive Director at pmacahonic@anndavis.org or call 604-792-2760 x 203. www.anndavis.org