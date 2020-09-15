Chilliwack Hospice Society Illumination Walk – October 8 – Remembering Those Lost to COVID

Chilliwack – Whether they have died of Coronavirus or another unrelated cause, many of us haven’t been able to gather to mourn the loss of our loved ones.
The Chilliwack Hospice Society invite you to join them for an Illumination Walk on October 8 at 6PM to honour their lives.
Pre-registration is required to ensure compliance with the guidelines of the local health authority. Event location will be disclosed upon registration.
