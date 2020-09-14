Poor Air Quality Affecting Delivery Of Mail – Canada Post

Fraser Valley/Ottawa – Due to poor air quality in Central and Southern British Columbia, caused by smoke from forest fires in the western United States, a Red service alert was issued Monday by Canada Post.

In their media statement:

The safety of our employees is our number one priority. A Red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out, as air quality conditions have made it unsafe. Delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so.

The following regions will not have deliveries Monday:

Central and Southern British Columbia Metro Vancouver area South Vancouver Island (Duncan, Sidney and Victoria) North Vancouver Island (Campbell River and Powell River) West Vancouver Island (Courtenay, Nanaimo and Port Alberni) Okanagan Valley and Similkameen regions (Kelowna and Penticton) Kootenay regions (Cranbrook, Castlegar, Nelson and Trail) Thompson, Nicola and Fraser regions (Vernon and Kamloops)

An alert can be issued for a particular community or an entire province, depending on the weather event. A yellow service alert means we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays. These alerts are posted on the Canada Post website, as well as on Twitter and Facebook.