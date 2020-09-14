Newly Renovated Centennial Building Opens in Historic Downtown Abbotsford (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – The new home for the Abbotsford Downtown Business Association, Tourism Abbotsford, UFV CityStudio, and Banter Ice Cream has officially opened in the renovated Centennial Building in Historic Downtown Abbotsford.

The announcement was made by Mayor Henry Braun on Monday.

The new Centennial Building will be a key community gathering space and innovation hub within the growing Historic Downtown Neighbourhood. This project will allow for the further development of Abbotsford’s vibrant and diverse economy, now serving as the home to some of the dynamic organizations that are shaping the City’s future.

The Centennial Building features:

· 5500 square feet of space, including offices and retail space for a commercial kitchen

· Office space for Tourism Abbotsford, UFV CityStudio and Abbotsford Downtown Business Association

· Retail space for Banter Ice Cream

· An exterior deck space overlooking the park with an accessibility ramp

· Energy efficiency improvements:

o Upgrades to building insulation, heating, ventilation and cooling systems

o Replacement of windows and doors.