Smile Cookie Week Sept 14 – 20 to Support Chilliwack & Hope Hospitals

Chilliwack – Last year, Tim Hortons® restaurant owners and guests across the country raised a record $9.8 million to support local charities through their annual Smile Cookie campaign. Back again for its 24th year, Tim Hortons Smile Cookie week will support charities in communities across the country, including the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) – one of 550 Canadian charities, hospitals and community programs supported through the annual campaign.

For one week, from September 14 – 20, restaurant owners will donate the full $1 from every freshly baked chocolate chunk Smile Cookie purchased to support charities in their community. Guests can email the foundation at info@fvhcf.ca to get a form to for Smile Cookies through their restaurants in Chilliwack and Hope.

This year, Tim Hortons restaurants in Chilliwack are supporting the FVHCF which raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs. Funds from the Smile Cookie campaign will go to support the greatest need at Chilliwack General Hospital

Smile Cookie Campaign Facts

• In 2019, the Smile Cookie campaign raised a record $9.8 million across Canada

• For over 24 years, Tim Hortons restaurant owners and guests have been spreading smiles. The Smile Cookie campaign began in 1996 to help raise funds for the Hamilton Children’s Hospital in Ontario

• Nationally, Tim Hortons restaurant owners support over 550 local charities, hospitals and community programs through the Smile Cookie campaign

