Hallmark Channel’s “The Christmas Waltz” Filming Near ACT in Maple Ridge, September 15 & 16

Maple Ridge (with files from Deadline) – Hallmark Channels “The Christmas Waltz” will be filming in and around ACT in Maple Ridge, Tuesday and Wednesday September 15 and 16.

Directed by Michael Damian, Christmas Waltz will air as part of Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas 2020. Christmas Waltz reunites Will Kemp and Lacey Chabert, who starred in last year’s Valentine-themed Hallmark Channel movie Love, Romance & Chocolate

Will Kemp

