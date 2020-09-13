Hallmark Channel’s “The Christmas Waltz” Filming Near ACT in Maple Ridge, September 15 & 16

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn September 13, 2020

Maple Ridge (with files from Deadline) – Hallmark Channels “The Christmas Waltz” will be filming in and around ACT in Maple Ridge, Tuesday and Wednesday September 15 and 16.

Directed by Michael Damian, Christmas Waltz will air as part of Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas 2020. Christmas Waltz reunites Will Kemp and Lacey Chabert, who starred in last year’s Valentine-themed Hallmark Channel movie Love, Romance & Chocolate

Will Kemp
Will Kemp

Click this link for the Notification Letter for more details.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Hallmark Channel’s “The Christmas Waltz” Filming Near ACT in Maple Ridge, September 15 & 16"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.