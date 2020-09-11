Thursday Was Another Day of Heat Records – Friday Not So Hot

Fraser Valley – Roger Pannett of Environment Canada noted that Thursday’s temperatures were, like Wednesday, another record breaker. In face, three records.

High minimum at 16.9 C (+ 7.2 C above normal)

Previous high Min 16.7 C in 1954.

High Mean at 24.75 C (+ 9.15C )

Previous high mean 21.5 C in 2013.

Hot record breaking Max at 32.6 C

(+ 11.0 C )

Previous record max 30.4 C in 2007.

Try & keep cool.

Friday’s High is 28 with the 2013 record of 32.7C. BUT the air quality advisory continues.

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

September 10, 2020



AIR QUALITY ADVISORY

Metro Vancouver is continuing the fine particulate matter advisory that has been in effect since September 8 for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Regional District due to wildfire smoke from outside the region, but cancelling the ground-level ozone advisory. While air quality is good this morning, wildfire smoke from fires in Washington and Oregon are expected to intermittently impact the region throughout today and tomorrow.



Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds and temperatures change, and as wildfire behaviour changes.



Fine particulate matter, also known as PM2.5, refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres (µm) or less. PM2.5 can easily penetrate indoors because of its small size.



Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections such as COVID-19 should postpone or reduce outdoor physical activity until the advisory is lifted, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable. Exposure to PM2.5 is particularly a concern for people with underlying conditions such as lung disease, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and/or diabetes, individuals with respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women and infants, children, and older adults. Individuals who are socially marginalized may also be at elevated risk.