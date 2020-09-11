chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Sep 10, 2020 Featuring Glenda Standeven of Optimist Club of Chilliwack and Debra Knol of Tiny Tinkles Music Studio (VIDEO)

Posted By: Don Lehn September 11, 2020

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Sep 10, 2020 Featuring Glenda Standeven of Optomist Club of Chilliwack and Debra Knol of Tiny Tinkles Music Studio.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

  • It’s back to school! – Are you sending your kids to school?
  • Cultus Lake Fire is holding a fundraiser – they need a rescue boat!
  • Chilliwack Optimists doing what they do best in a pandemic—staying positive.

AND
Even though the Canucks are out of the playoffs – there is hope for a BCHL and Pacific Junior Season!

INTERVIEW: Glenda Standeven of Optimist Club of Chilliwack
INTERVIEW: Debra Krol of Tiny Tinkles Music Studio

