chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Sep 10, 2020 Featuring Glenda Standeven of Optimist Club of Chilliwack and Debra Knol of Tiny Tinkles Music Studio (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Sep 10, 2020 Featuring Glenda Standeven of Optomist Club of Chilliwack and Debra Knol of Tiny Tinkles Music Studio.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

It’s back to school! – Are you sending your kids to school?

Cultus Lake Fire is holding a fundraiser – they need a rescue boat!

Chilliwack Optimists doing what they do best in a pandemic—staying positive.

AND

Even though the Canucks are out of the playoffs – there is hope for a BCHL and Pacific Junior Season!

INTERVIEW: Glenda Standeven of Optimist Club of Chilliwack

INTERVIEW: Debra Krol of Tiny Tinkles Music Studio

