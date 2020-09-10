Smoke Alarm Saved Lives – Chilliwac Fire Responds To Blaze On Broadway

Chilliwack – On Wednesday afternoon (September 9 @12:45PM)Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire located in the 9000 block of Broadway. Occupants were outside in the yard when they heard the smoke alarm. The occupants entered the home and upon further investigation, saw smoke in one of the upper floor bedrooms. The occupants quickly evacuated the home and called 911.

The home suffered fire and smoke damage to the interior of the structure.

No one was hurt.

This fire appears to be accidental and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department.

Chilliwack Fire wants to remind the public that working smoke alarms provide an early warning of a fire, giving people additional escape time.

Test your smoke alarms at least once a month.