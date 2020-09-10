Regional Recipients of 2020 PGA of BC Awards Include Cheam Mountain

Richmond/Fraser Valley (PGA of British Columbia) — The PGA of British Columbia is pleased to announce the Regional Recipients in 11 categories of the 2020 PGA of BC Awards Program.
Kevin Stinson – Apprentice Professional, Cheam Mountain Golf Course was Junior Golf Leader of the Year
The regional award recipients listed below for the Lower Mainland, Kootenays/Northern BC, Interior and Vancouver Island, respectively, were selected following an open nomination period and extensive deliberations by regional nomination committees. Each of the Regional Award Recipients are now Provincial Finalists for this year’s PGA of BC Awards, with the honourees to be announced next month. Eligible Provincial Award Recipients will also be put forward as the PGA of BC’s nominee for corresponding PGA of Canada national awards where applicable.
PGA of BC members will be able to vote for their preferred candidate in each category. The voting results will then be forwarded to the Final Selection Committee, which consists of past PGA of BC Award recipients. Please note the membership vote will NOT directly determine the recipient of each award, but will be used as supplemental information for the committee in reaching its final decisions.
2020 PGA of BC Awards – Regional Recipients
Dick Munn Golf Professional of the Year presented by Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House
- Padraic O’Rourke – Head Professional, The Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Club
- Scott McClain – Head Professional, Copper Point Golf Club
- Dean Jackson – Head Professional, Revelstoke Golf Club
- Norman Jackson – Head Professional, Cowichan Golf Club
Cec Ferguson Executive Professional of the Year presented by E-Z-GO
- Alan Kristmanson – Executive Professional, Whistler Golf Club
- Steve Haggard – Executive Professional, The Springs at Radium
- James Presnail – Executive Professional, Shadow Ridge Golf Club
- Bill Kelly – Executive Professional, Crown Isle Resort & Golf Community
Fred Wood Class “A” Professional of the Year presented by Nespresso Professional
- Michael Thompson – Class “A” Professional, Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club
- Dale Moore – Class “A” Professional, Copper Point Golf Club
- Jason McKinlay – Class “A” Professional, The Harvest Golf Club
- Gordy Scutt – Class “A” Professional, Victoria Golf Club
Jock McKinnon Apprentice Professional of the Year presented by Srixon/Cleveland Golf/XXIO
- David Stashuk – Apprentice Professional, Capilano Golf & Country Club
- Jamie Curiston – Apprentice Professional, Wildstone Golf Course
- Austin Bosquet – Apprentice Professional, Hillview Golf Course
- Callum Ashby – Apprentice Professional, Highland Pacific Golf
Jack McLaughlin Junior Golf Leader of the Year presented by 2UNDR
- Kevin Stinson – Apprentice Professional, Cheam Mountain Golf Course
- Bryan Boyes – Class “A” Professional, Castlegar Golf Club
- Josh Horsthuis – Apprentice Professional, The Okanagan Golf Club
- William Mounsteven – Class “A” Professional, Campbell River Golf & Country Club
Herb Paterson Sales Representative of the Year presented by Dale Carnegie Training of BC
- Lance Antonenko – TaylorMade Golf (Lower Mainland & Vancouver Island)
- Adrian Deakin – PING (Kootenays/North)
- Clay Atkinson – Mullin Agency (Interior)
Ben Colk Golf Shop of the Year presented by PGS Golf
- Fraserview Golf Course
- Kimberley Golf Club
- Fairview Mountain Golf Club
- Campbell River Golf & Country Club
Alvie Thompson Teacher of the Year presented by SuperSpeed Golf
- Matthew Bartholomew – Teaching Professional, GolfTEC Vancouver
- Simon Jones – Head Professional, Kimberley Golf Club
- Kyla Inaba – Apprentice Professional, Predator Ridge Golf Resort
- John Randle – Teaching Professional, The Golf Performance Project
Golf Facility of the Year presented by EFAS Safety
- Point Grey Golf & Country Club
- Golden Golf Club
- The Okanagan Golf Club
- Crown Isle Resort & Golf Community
Jack Westover Coach of the Year presented by Steve Graham Sales
- Colin Lavers – Class “A” Professional, Seymour Golf & Country Club
- Dennis Bradley – Teaching Professional, Copper Point Golf Club
- Clay Stothers – Class “A” Professional, The Okanagan Golf Club
- Gina Hosie – Class “A” Professional, Victoria Golf Club
Davie Black Professional Development Award presented by Empowered Life
- Mike Cyndroski – Head Professional, Richmond Country Club
- Cindy Soukoroff – Head Professional, St. Eugene Golf Resort & Casino
- Bruce Vermee – Head Professional, The Harvest Golf Club
- Cailean Hourigan – Apprentice Professional, Victoria Golf Club
Membership voting for these awards will open later in the month.
This year’s Regional Award Recipients will be honoured during the 2020 PGA of BC Awards Celebration presented by Replay Golf Supplies & Tribal taking place via online broadcast on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at which time our Provincial Award Recipients will be named.
During the Awards Celebration, three additional awards determined by the PGA of BC Administration and Board of Directors will be presented to their respective recipients. These include the following:
- Jim Gibson Patron of the Year Award
- Arv Olson Media Personnel of the Year Award
- Dunc Sutherland Distinguished Service Award presented by DGL Sports Enterprises Ltd.
Click here to see more information about each PGA of BC Award, including past winners and award criteria.
Congratulations to all Regional Recipients and thank you for your continued support and excellent representation of the Association.
