Regional Recipients of 2020 PGA of BC Awards Include Cheam Mountain

Richmond/Fraser Valley (PGA of British Columbia) — The PGA of British Columbia is pleased to announce the Regional Recipients in 11 categories of the 2020 PGA of BC Awards Program.

The regional award recipients listed below for the Lower Mainland, Kootenays/Northern BC, Interior and Vancouver Island, respectively, were selected following an open nomination period and extensive deliberations by regional nomination committees. Each of the Regional Award Recipients are now Provincial Finalists for this year’s PGA of BC Awards, with the honourees to be announced next month. Eligible Provincial Award Recipients will also be put forward as the PGA of BC’s nominee for corresponding PGA of Canada national awards where applicable.

PGA of BC members will be able to vote for their preferred candidate in each category. The voting results will then be forwarded to the Final Selection Committee, which consists of past PGA of BC Award recipients. Please note the membership vote will NOT directly determine the recipient of each award, but will be used as supplemental information for the committee in reaching its final decisions.

2020 PGA of BC Awards – Regional Recipients

Dick Munn Golf Professional of the Year presented by Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House

Padraic O’Rourke – Head Professional, The Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Club

– Head Professional, Copper Point Golf Club Dean Jackson – Head Professional, Revelstoke Golf Club

Cec Ferguson Executive Professional of the Year presented by E-Z-GO

Alan Kristmanson – Executive Professional, Whistler Golf Club

– Executive Professional, The Springs at Radium James Presnail – Executive Professional, Shadow Ridge Golf Club

Fred Wood Class “A” Professional of the Year presented by Nespresso Professional

Michael Thompson – Class “A” Professional, Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

– Class “A” Professional, Copper Point Golf Club Jason McKinlay – Class “A” Professional, The Harvest Golf Club

Jock McKinnon Apprentice Professional of the Year presented by Srixon/Cleveland Golf/XXIO

David Stashuk – Apprentice Professional, Capilano Golf & Country Club

– Apprentice Professional, Wildstone Golf Course Austin Bosquet – Apprentice Professional, Hillview Golf Course

Jack McLaughlin Junior Golf Leader of the Year presented by 2UNDR

Kevin Stinson – Apprentice Professional, Cheam Mountain Golf Course

– Class “A” Professional, Castlegar Golf Club Josh Horsthuis – Apprentice Professional, The Okanagan Golf Club

Herb Paterson Sales Representative of the Year presented by Dale Carnegie Training of BC

Lance Antonenko – TaylorMade Golf (Lower Mainland & Vancouver Island)

– PING (Kootenays/North) Clay Atkinson – Mullin Agency (Interior)

Ben Colk Golf Shop of the Year presented by PGS Golf

Fraserview Golf Course

Kimberley Golf Club

Fairview Mountain Golf Club

Campbell River Golf & Country Club

Alvie Thompson Teacher of the Year presented by SuperSpeed Golf

Matthew Bartholomew – Teaching Professional, GolfTEC Vancouver

– Head Professional, Kimberley Golf Club Kyla Inaba – Apprentice Professional, Predator Ridge Golf Resort

Golf Facility of the Year presented by EFAS Safety

Point Grey Golf & Country Club

Golden Golf Club

The Okanagan Golf Club

Crown Isle Resort & Golf Community

Jack Westover Coach of the Year presented by Steve Graham Sales

Colin Lavers – Class “A” Professional, Seymour Golf & Country Club

– Teaching Professional, Copper Point Golf Club Clay Stothers – Class “A” Professional, The Okanagan Golf Club

Davie Black Professional Development Award presented by Empowered Life

Mike Cyndroski – Head Professional, Richmond Country Club

– Head Professional, St. Eugene Golf Resort & Casino Bruce Vermee – Head Professional, The Harvest Golf Club

Membership voting for these awards will open later in the month.

This year’s Regional Award Recipients will be honoured during the 2020 PGA of BC Awards Celebration presented by Replay Golf Supplies & Tribal taking place via online broadcast on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at which time our Provincial Award Recipients will be named.

During the Awards Celebration, three additional awards determined by the PGA of BC Administration and Board of Directors will be presented to their respective recipients. These include the following:

Jim Gibson Patron of the Year Award

Arv Olson Media Personnel of the Year Award

Dunc Sutherland Distinguished Service Award presented by DGL Sports Enterprises Ltd.

Click here to see more information about each PGA of BC Award, including past winners and award criteria.

Congratulations to all Regional Recipients and thank you for your continued support and excellent representation of the Association.