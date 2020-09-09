UFV Golf: Cascades Women’s and Men’s Teams Introduce Recruiting Classes

Abbotsford – The University of the Fraser Valley golf program introduced a highly distinguished group of incoming recruits as they prepare for the 2020-21 season.

The Cascades women’s team is adding a trio of standout signees in Lucy Park, Alex Brunner and Avery Biggar. On the men’s side, Scott Rohlinger, Jackson Jacob and Eli Greene are set to suit up for UFV.

Lucy Park

Gyeongju, South Korea

Yale Secondary

Park, who hails from South Korea, has spent the past five years in Abbotsford as an international student, first at W.A. Fraser Middle and then at Yale Secondary. She’s had success on the local junior tournament circuit, winning a BCGA girls tournament at Swan-e-set in 2019 with runner-up results at events at Ledgeview and Mission. She also won the Ledgeview junior girls title in 2018.

“Lucy plays a lot out of Ledgeview, and obviously that course has produced some amazing players,” said Cody Stewart, Cascades women’s golf head coach. “Any time you’re getting a player out of a course like that, you know they can have success anywhere. She’s been playing tournament golf for a number of years and has had some great finishes, and I think she’ll be a really strong contender on our team.”

“Abbotsford is a place I love,” said Park, who plans to study kinesiology at UFV. “UFV has a good golf team, and good supports (academically).”

Alex Brunner

Osoyoos, B.C.

Osoyoos Secondary

Brunner has posted some strong results in the Okanagan – she’s a three-time junior club champ at Osoyoos Golf Club (2016, 2017 and 2019), and was MVP of her high school golf team last season. She won a Maple Leaf Junior Tour event at Okanagan Golf Club last year, and won all six high school tournaments she entered in 2018.

“She’s had some good success as a junior golfer,” Stewart said. “She’s another young player we’re looking forward to spending some good time with, and developing further.”

“I chose UFV due to the great reputation for academics, and for the women’s golf team,” said Brunner, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree at UFV. “My dreams and goals include graduating with a Bachelor of Science while playing on the golf team during my years attending UFV, and I would hope to be the team leader in my final year. I am very excited to join the Cascades.”

Avery Biggar

Abbotsford, B.C.

Robert Bateman Secondary

Biggar, a product of the golf academy at Abbotsford’s Bateman Secondary, got a taste of university golf last spring. She joined the Cascades midway through the season and trained with the team as a redshirt, and will embark on her first full campaign this fall.

“Avery spent some time training with the women’s team last spring, and coming out of Bateman golf academy, she’s a really hard worker,” Stewart said. “I’m looking to seeing her gain more experience and being a big part of this team.”

“I choose UFV because of the golf program’s history and the coaching staff,” said Biggar. “I also thought UFV would be a good fit as the kinesiology program had a great reputation. My goal throughout my time with the Cascades is to develop as an athlete and as a student. Having the opportunity to play at a university level gives me the ability to take my game to the next level.”

Scott Rohlinger

Everett, Wash.

O’Dea High School / Bellevue College

In signing Rohlinger, Cascades men’s head coach Aaron Pauls hopes to continue the program’s recent tradition of success in recruiting from the U.S. junior college ranks. Daniel Campbell and Halen Davis, both of whom recently wrapped up their fifth and final year of athletic eligibility, had outstanding Cascades careers after transferring from schools in Washington state.

Rohlinger joins the Cascades from Bellevue College, where he was a second team all-conference selection in 2019.

“We’re losing three key guys on our team in Halen, Daniel and Zach (Olson), and bringing in a guy like Scott will be very key for us in terms of adding some experience and leadership,” Pauls said. “We’ve had a track record of success with players from that conference, and our hope is that he can follow in the footsteps of Halen and Daniel and give us some good results.”

“UFV men’s golf has elite competition, which challenges me to grow my game and become the better version of myself as an athlete,” said Rohlinger, who will study business at UFV. “Academically speaking, for my time as a Cascade in beautiful British Columbia, I’m excited to know my professors and classmates along the journey of graduating. Additionally, I want to build a lasting bond with my teammates and a championship team with our coaches.”

Jackson Jacob

Langley, B.C.

Walnut Grove Secondary / University of Idaho

Langley product Jacob returns to the Fraser Valley after spending the 2019-20 season at the University of Idaho. He earned third team All-Big Sky conference honours as a freshman, highlighted by a T-11 finish at the University of Denver Ron Moore Intercollegiate.

Jacob is a former high school teammate of current Cascade Ben Whiton, and helped the Gators win the B.C. AAA championship in 2018. His decorated junior career included a T-3 finish at the 2019 B.C. Junior championship, and he won back-to-back Zone 3 junior titles in 2018 and 2019.

“Jackson has been a good player at Idaho State, and he wanted to come back and be closer to home,” Pauls noted. “I think he’ll come in and be a top player for us right away, and I’m excited about what he can add to our group.”

“My goals during my time at UFV are to develop my game and further prepare myself to accomplish my goals of competing at the professional level,” said Jacob, who will study business at UFV. “I look forward to being a part of a winning team, and working towards winning another national championship for the Cascades.”

Eli Greene

Nanaimo, B.C.

Dover Bay Secondary

Greene had a stellar junior golf career, highlighted by representing Canada at the Aaron Baddeley International Junior Championship in San Diego in 2018. He was also part of a significant win in 2018 at the PGA of BC Pro-Junior Championship, as his team from the Nanaimo Golf Club took the title. Greene was also part of the Dover Bay Secondary squad which finished second to Jacob’s Walnut Grove at the B.C. AAA championship, and he earned an outstanding athletic achievement award from his high school in 2019.

“Eli is a freshman coming straight out of high school, and he’s had some success at the junior level,” Pauls noted. “He’s got a great attitude and work ethic, so I’m looking forward to that. My hope for Eli is that he can continue to work hard and push for a spot on the traveling roster for a few tournaments this fall.”

“I chose UFV because of the level at which the men’s golf team competes, how I can stay close to family, and the academic courses that are offered,” said Greene, who will pursue a kinesiology degree at UFV. “My goal during my time with the Cascades is to gain a higher level of competitive golf experience, to push my game to the next level. I would also like to help grow the team and build it, so when I have graduated I have left it better than when I arrived.”