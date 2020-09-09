Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation Hosting Free Seminars on Estate Planning, September 23 & 24

Fraser Valley – This September the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) will be hosting free seminars on planned giving in both Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

Speakers from KPMG, RBC Wealth Management and RDM Lawyers will help the participants learn the in’s and outs of maximizing benefits through proper estate planning.

This year we will be delivering this program slightly different than normal” said Liz Harris, Executive Director of the FVHCF. “Participants will have the option to attend either in person or watch a live stream of the seminar.” explained Harris. “The in-person sessions are limited seating and physically distanced to keep everyone safe, but you must register in advance”

Participants can register online at fvhcf.ca/legacy for either session in person or to receive a link for the live broadcast.

The dates and times are as follows:

Chilliwack –

September 23, 2020 – 9am start

In-Person: Cottonwood 4 Cinemas – Max 40 people

Live Stream: Link will be emailed to registered participants

Abbotsford –

September 24, 2020 – 5pm start

In-Person: Abbotsford Regional Hospital – Learning Center – Max 30 People



Live Stream: Link will be emailed to registered participants