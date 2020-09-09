BC’s Fall Pandemic Plan – Flu Shots Are Free

Victoria – On Wednesday, Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia. The Fall Pandemic Plan was also rolled out:

To learn more about the Province’s plan for fall to support vulnerable people, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2020PREM0050-001694

The flu shot is free in B.C. to people at risk from complications, and their close contacts:

children between six months and five years

seniors 65 and older

pregnant women

Indigenous peoples

individuals with chronic health conditions or compromised immune systems

anyone who lives with any of these people

visitors to long-term care facilities and hospitals

The nasal spray flu vaccine is provided free at public health clinics and physicians’ offices to children two to 17 years of age who are at risk of serious illness from influenza or who live with someone who is at risk.

“Today, we are announcing 100 new cases, and no new epi-linked cases, for a total of 6,691 cases in British Columbia.

“There are 1,378 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 3,101 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 5,086 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Currently, 37 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 15 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 213 deaths in British Columbia.

“This fall and winter, we will be facing two health challenges – the usual respiratory season as well as COVID-19. What this means is that we have to put measures in place now to ensure our health-care centres, communities and all of us are ready for what may be ahead.

“Our community well-being is about ensuring we maintain our health and our economy. We need both to keep our communities and all of us resilient and strong.

“Today, Premier John Horgan announced B.C.’s fall pandemic plan. The plan is focusing on protecting our most vulnerable citizens and ensuring our health-care system has the necessary resources in place.

“The steps each of us takes today and in the coming weeks, including taking a few minutes to get your influenza immunization, will make a difference tomorrow.