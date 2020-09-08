Hear2Talk – Mental-health Supports for Post-Secondary Students

Fraser Valley – As post-secondary students hit the books this fall, the Here2Talk mental-health counselling and referral service is available 24/7 to provide support to students who need it.

Need someone to talk to? Here2Talk chat is confidential and has qualified counsellors for each session. Here2Talk can be accessed by downloading the app or at: https://here2talk.ca/

Or by phone:

B.C. students can call toll free at 1 877 857-3397 or direct at 604 642-5212.

Students calling from outside Canada can dial +1 604 642-5212 (international calling charges may apply).

Students can search ‘Here2Talk’ and download the free app from either the Apple App Store or Google Play to start a chat session with a counsellor.

“We know that students beginning or returning to their post-secondary studies this fall may be feeling apprehensive about many things – including all the normal concerns like course work, relationships, employment on top of navigating the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training.

The free mental-health counselling and referral service launched in April 2020. It provides 24/7 mental-health services for all B.C. post-secondary students regardless of where they are studying, be it from their homes or face to face in classrooms.

Students can access chat sessions with a trained counsellor at here2talk.ca or by downloading the Here2Talk app. Students can also speak to a counsellor by phone (toll free 1 877 857-3397 or direct 604 642-5212). Students calling from outside Canada can dial +1 604 642-5212 (international calling charges may apply).

Here2Talk is in addition to other supports available on campus and in the community, including virtual mental-health supports available on the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions’ website.