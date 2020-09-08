chillTV’s NOW HEAR THIS! Episode 2, “Types of Hearing Loss” (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s NOW HEAR THIS! Episode 2, “Types of Hearing Loss”.

For episode 2, “Types of Hearing Loss”, join Andy Rolleman of NexGen Hearing and Berris Karden of chillTV as they explore and educate viewers in a light-hearted way, “conductive”, “sensorineural”, and “mixed”, the different types of hearing loss, how they occur and considerations to avoid serious damage.

You can also ask questions of Andy directly by email at arolleman@nexgenhearing.com

