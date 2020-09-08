chillTV’s NOW HEAR THIS! Episode 2, “Types of Hearing Loss” (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn September 8, 2020

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s NOW HEAR THIS! Episode 2, “Types of Hearing Loss”.

For episode 2, “Types of Hearing Loss”, join Andy Rolleman of NexGen Hearing and Berris Karden of chillTV as they explore and educate viewers in a light-hearted way, “conductive”, “sensorineural”, and “mixed”, the different types of hearing loss, how they occur and considerations to avoid serious damage.

You can also ask questions of Andy directly by email at arolleman@nexgenhearing.com

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "chillTV’s NOW HEAR THIS! Episode 2, “Types of Hearing Loss” (VIDEO)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.