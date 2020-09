Vancouver/Fraser Valley – An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for #MetroVancouver and @FVRD1 due to high concentrations of fine particulate (PM2.5) from smoke from #wildfires burning in Washington, Oregon and California.

Smoke levels may vary across the region as winds, temperatures and wildfires change.

Read the statements below:

