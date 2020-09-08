Abby’s Salvation Army Back Pack Program Helps 64 Families/142 Students

Abbotsford – 64 families and a total of 142 students participated in a COVID friendly drive through Back to School event on September 2nd at Cascade Community Church. The families received a backpack full of school supplies for each child, a $50 food gift card and a sweet treat.

The success of the 2020 Kids Tools for School Campaign was made possible by Leanne and her team at 107.1 Country, Luke and Brian – Zacharias & Vickers LLP, Rob & Tania Taylor – Murray GM-Abbotsford, Sean Dyck – Tim Horton’s Whatcom Road, Jennifer Pyper – Tim Horton’s Sumas Way and Stan Petersen and Bruce Nicholson – Heart to Heart Education Committee.

“Our goal this year was to help 125 students, but with the overwhelming generosity, we were able to kick-start back to school for 142 local students in grades K-12, commented Kim Hissink, Fundraising Coordinator-The Salvation Army. “This was an increase of 43 students from 2019. Families are finding it harder to make ends meet and we are so honoured to be able to provide them with this gift.”

“Zacharias Vickers LLP is committed to supporting the community and in particular people in need. We are very excited to be a part of this initiative as it addresses a real need of children in our community”, comments Luke Zacharias, partner.

The families registered for their backpacks through The Salvation Army’s – Family Services Program at the Centre of Hope. Family Services provides emergency hampers, ID replacement, rent subsidies, referrals to community resources, shelter, community food carts and many other essential services.

For information on how you can support a local Salvation Army program or service, please visit www.centreofhope.net