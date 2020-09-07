Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecast – We’ll Be Wet and Thumbing Our Nose At The Rest Of Canada

Dublin, NH (Farmer’s Almanac) – aaaaand here we go with the Farmer’s Almanac Winter predictions for 2020-2021. If you’re going to place bets on the winter weather, remember, this is not a gambling site (lol).

Note that when you take a look at the two graphics, one for the US and one for Canada, you may see a little controversy. Will the West Coast/Fraser Valley get rain or snow or …..

From the Almanac:

The 2021 Old Farmer’s Almanac Canadian Edition is calling for below-normal winter temperatures through most of the country. However, it’s still winter and expect frigid and frosty weather!

The exception will be in Atlantic Canada and the Prairies, which will experience above-normal temperatures.

Precipitation will be above normal in all of the Commonwealth. Snowfall will be much greater than normal from Quebec westward through most of the Prairies and close to normal elsewhere.

So, while the Atlantic Canada and the Prairies may feel some relief from winter’s chill, they–like the rest of the country—will see lots of rain, snow, and sleet.

Areas from Alberta eastward to Quebec should brace for a virtually continual “Snow Train” that will be carrying a series of winter storms throughout the season.