Corona Monster Song – In Time For School From “Tiny Tinkles” (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Tiny Tinkles has been in the news in the past, for their music based work with school kids.

Just in time for back to school, Ms. Deb, a BC Registered Music teacher who specializes in music classes for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, has a new video.

Deb has spent the last 25 years teaching music to almost near 1000 children.

Before Covid, she had the most amazing music studio inside the Chilliwack Mall, having fun with over 125 kids with their caregivers each week.

Most of their families were registered in the Musical Playschool Program where they would attend classes 2-3 times a week.

Then COVID shut everthing down.

So, between March and April, Deb wrote a whole album of baby music.



“Can’t Catch Me” is the 5th song in the Sing Me a Story collection on her YouTube channel with help from Robert Definis’ home state of Pennsylvania.

Covid has made Deb completely transform her business, and teaching online has opened her eyes to a whole new way of creating engaging music lessons.

Over the next 4 months Deb has plans to publish 3 preschool piano books which she has been writing for over 10 years.

For more information:

www.facebook.com/tinytinkles

www.tinytinkles.com

604-791-7749