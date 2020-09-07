Chilliwack Optimist Club Replaces Fundraiser Dance With Car Rally – Saturday September 12

Chilliwack – With the size of group gatherings restricted, many charities are struggling to find new and creative ways to raise funds during the Covid crisis. The Optimist Club of Chilliwack has come up with a couple of innovative ideas to replace their annual ‘Circles of Friends Dance’ fundraiser at the Evergreen Hall. “We would raise around $20,000 annually at the event in donations, food, and toys to help local families,” says member Glenda Standeven, “Now we have to find ways to replace those funds because the need is definitely still there.”

On Saturday September 12th the club is hosting a Covid Friendly Car Rally poker run for a maximum of 50 vehicles. Pre-registration is required by sending an email to optimistclubofchwk@gmail.com with Car Rally in the subject line. Event chair Glenda Standeven says, “We want to provide a family friendly activity and also make it interesting for the adult participants. Envision Credit Union sponsored the event which enables us to give the winner of the rally $250. We chose 6 locations between Chilliwack and Abbotsford that many people might never have visited before and, at the same time, raise much needed funds for local kids.”

Fund-raising and donations chair Velda Hayward was overwhelmed with the positive response and generous support of local businesses. Many local businesses and individuals have provided donations of cash, merchandise, and gift cards for either door prizes at the rally or to put in an on-line auction.

Auction chair, Kevin Belobaba from Tech-Fit Computer Services, is very enthusiastic about both events. The Facebook on-line auction will be up and running by September 12th and will be active till at least the end of the month. To participate, bidders must request to join the Optimist Club of Chilliwack Auction group on Facebook.