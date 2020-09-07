Agassiz Speedway’s Next Race – September 11 & 12 – Fred Rannard Sr Open Wheel Classic – LIVE STREAMING (VIDEO LINK)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn September 7, 2020

Agassiz – Tune in to the next live stream race from Agassiz Speedway on September 11 & 12 for the Fred Rannard Sr Open Wheel Classic.

You can use this link to the YouTube channel to find the individual links to the races.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2UiIXgpywlv9o-HzsFX5Wg?fbclid=IwAR2McMOOkvj7FfYK2qmHSx3knAV8GreiVtlmnWyo_edr_14ecsIK8hCg4e4&app=desktop

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Agassiz Speedway’s Next Race – September 11 & 12 – Fred Rannard Sr Open Wheel Classic – LIVE STREAMING (VIDEO LINK)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.