chillTV’s News of the Week, with Don Lehn: September 3, 2020 w/ Guest Anchor: Rachel Poersch of Fabutan, David Swankey – Chilliwack School Board Vice Chair, Andy Rolleman of NexGen Hearing (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley — chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: September 3, 2020 w/ Guest Anchor: Rachel Poersch of Fabutan, David Swankey – Chilliwack School Board Vice Chair, Andy Rolleman of NexGen Hearing.

GUEST ANCHORS ARE BACK, and we’re thrilled to relaunch this with Rachel Poersch of Fabutan!

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

-The return to school plan has been unveiled but parents remain leery about safety.

-16 protected Surgeon die in gill nets and no one knows who did it.

-Leisure Centre Pools will reopen and Concerts Return to the Cultural Centre!

AND

First the Jets, now the Chiefs play golf – with hockey in mind!

News Director:Don Lehn

Guest Anchor: Rachel Poersch of Fabutan!

Interview: David Swankey, Vice Chair Chilliwack School Board

Now Hear This!: @Andy Rolleman of NexGen Hearing Chilliwack with Berris Karden

