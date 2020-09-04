chillTV’s Chill N Chat! Episode 14, “Alexandra Babbel”.. a touch of Jazz (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Chill N Chat! Episode 14, “Alexandra Babbel”.. a touch of Jazz.

Trish N Jenny take it on the road, all the way to Kelowna to do an interview with the incomparable classical vocalist, Alexandra Babbel, and her fabulous ‘jazz vocal’ on “Take Oh Take Those Lips Away”… (by Arnold Draper)! Treasure Trails takes us to Canyon Falls Trail – Kelowna…watch the ladies in a really risky hike! Our Wine & WHO WHAT WHERE WHEN WHY, this week features the Vibrant Vine 2017 Gewurztraminer!

For more information on Alexandra Babbel: https://www.okanaganwoman.com/alexand… Destination Divas https://www.facebook.com/TheDestinati…

