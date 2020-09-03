UFV Men’s Basketball – High-Scoring Guard Seyed Commits to Cascades

Abbotsford – The University of the Fraser Valley men’s basketball team has made a late-summer addition to the roster, landing Ontario transfer Zubair Seyed.

Seyed had a highly decorated prep career in his hometown of Cambridge, Ont. In 2017, he led his St. Benedict Catholic Secondary squad to the Ontario AAA provincial championship game where he turned in a legendary 52-point performance – including 30 in the fourth quarter – to spark an epic rally which came up just short in a 72-71 loss.

The 6’0” point guard began his post-secondary career at Ryerson University, and was part of a Rams squad which made it all the way to the 2018 U SPORTS national championship game where they dropped a 79-77 decision to the Calgary Dinos. For the season, he averaged 2.6 points in 10 minutes per game.

Seyed subsequently made a pair of stateside stops at Daytona State College (Florida) and Dixie State University (Utah) before electing to return to Canada to join the Cascades. In 2018-19, playing in the junior college ranks at Daytona State, he averaged 8.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 38.6 per cent from beyond the arc, and earned Mid-Florida Conference all-star honors.

UFV head coach Joe Enevoldson noted that with the Cascades having graduated a trio of high-scoring seniors in Parm Bains, Sukhjot Bains and Matt Cooley, there is an opportunity for a dynamic shooter like Seyed to come in and make an immediate impact.

“We have a lot of shots to replace, and we’re bringing in a guy who’s proven himself to be a bucket-getter at several different levels,” Enevoldson said. “He’s been in a championship-level atmosphere at Ryerson, and hopefully he can bring that pedigree to our Cascades program.

“He can definitely shoot it, he can get to the rim, and he can finish with both hands. He’s also a solid student, and we’re really looking forward to seeing what he can do in Canada West.”

Seyed plans to pursue an arts degree at UFV.

“UFV felt like the perfect fit for me, school and basketball-wise, and B.C. is a beautiful place to live,” he said. “My goals at UFV are to win our conference, and go to the U SPORTS national championship.”