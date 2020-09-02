Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Has A Vacant Program Manager Position

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society has an opening for a Program Manager. The posting is here:

We have a rare developmental position for a Program Manager with excellent people management, communication, planning, and administrative skills looking to grow where the sky is the limit. The ideal candidate is someone passionate to support children and youth in our community; highly organized, efficient, & detail-oriented; and a creative out of the box thinker who is willing and able to learn new skills.

With the support of community partners and volunteers Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society runs several programs to support food insecure children and their families within Chilliwack by rescuing food; preparing and freezing local produce; providing daily, hot, nutritious lunches in 23 Chilliwack schools; and compiling hampers and meal kits for distribution to families. Our Program Manager is an integral part of our small but mighty organization, overseeing our kitchen operations and working with volunteers, school staff, & families to facilitate and coordinate the continuum from food sourcing to distribution to schools and families.

The right candidate has a minimum of high school completion, valid Class 5 Driver’s Licence, strong MS Word & Excel skills, and good writing skills. Someone able to work a 37.5 hour week with some flexibility around schedule. Excellent social media skills would be an asset.

If this is you, we want to hear from you! Please include a letter with your resume indicating salary expectations and demonstrating how you meet our qualifications through your past experiences, letting us know about your future goals, and why we need you to help us in continuing to make a difference in the lives of more than 850 kids, every day.

Learn more about what our 150 volunteers and 43 Community Partners do at www.ChilliwackBowlsofHope.com.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: Negotiable and dependent on candidate experience & qualifications.

Vehicle required due to need to travel between various work locations in Chilliwack.

Expected start date: 2020-09-14